S-Link: How politicians are reacting to the vote

The referendum on the "Salzburg Mobility Solution" and its centerpiece S-Link has been defeated - the majority of Salzburg residents are against the billion-euro project. This is how Salzburg's leading politicians react to the results. . .
"Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of traffic relief?" Around 250,000 Salzburg residents were able to decide this question today. The majority of them voted "no".
But how are Salzburg's politicians reacting to the results? David Egger, still head of the SPD, said: "With the slap in the face that Stefan Schnöll received today in the referendum on the S-Link in Flachgau, the city of Salzburg and Tennengau, Haslauer's ÖVP crown prince is well and truly counted out." Because: "The people don't want a tunnel costing several billion euros."
Green Party leader Martina Berthold went on record: "The many positive results in the countryside show that People want new and better mobility solutions. Now is the time for all parties to show their colors. We need more space for people instead of cars, public transport instead of traffic jams and clean air instead of exhaust fumes and noise."
