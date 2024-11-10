S-Link: Flachgau is in favor, Tennengau against

"Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?" Around 250,000 Salzburg residents were able to decide this question today. That is all those entitled to vote in the three districts of Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau. There were a total of 155 polling stations, the last of which closed their doors at 4 pm. Interest in the survey was surprisingly high, with queues outside many polling stations.