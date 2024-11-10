"No" in the city
S-Link: Flachgau is in favor, Tennengau against
On Sunday, 250,000 people from the city, Flachgau and Tennengau were able to vote on the "Salzburg mobility solution" in the central area around the state capital. The centerpiece is the S-Link, the partially underground extension of the local railroad. The turnout was unexpectedly high - here are the results of the survey. . .
"Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?" Around 250,000 Salzburg residents were able to decide this question today. That is all those entitled to vote in the three districts of Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau. There were a total of 155 polling stations, the last of which closed their doors at 4 pm. Interest in the survey was surprisingly high, with queues outside many polling stations.
The first results are in, the first municipalities have been counted. It is shaping up to be an extremely close race: As of 4.04 pm, 50.5 percent of respondents are in favor of the S-Link, 49.5 percent against. An initial trend: the majority in Flachgau are in favor of the mobility solution (53.8 percent), in Tennengau the majority are against (56 percent). 42 of the 50 municipalities that were allowed to vote today have been counted.
A clear "no" in the city is emerging
Counting is still ongoing in the city of Salzburg. More than 80 percent of all votes have been counted and - unlike in many other municipalities - it is likely to be a clear-cut affair. Currently, 60.61 percent of all respondents are against the S-Link.
Final result will be available soon
The provisional final result without polling cards should be available in the city by 5.30 pm. The S-Link received very high approval rates of more than 70 percent in some cases in those municipalities that are already located on the existing local railway line. Their citizens would be the biggest beneficiaries of an extension. The picture is different where the future line should have run. In Anif and Hallein, well over 60 percent are against the project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
