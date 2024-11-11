The path from surgeon to boutique owner

"Krone": The switch from surgeon to fashion retailer is a big step. How did it come about?

Sissi Marczell: When I was 18, I wanted to be a model or a racing driver. For my father, a lawyer, neither was an option. He wanted me to study first. I didn't want to study law, so the only option was medicine. During my studies, I met my husband and because he wanted to become a surgeon, I did the same. As it turned out, I was good at my profession and my career took off.