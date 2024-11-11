Vorteilswelt
Hobby is now a profession

The path from surgeon to boutique owner

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 06:00

Sissi Marczell gave up her career as a renowned surgeon to realize her childhood dream at the age of 50: Her own fashion boutique. 

0 Kommentare

"Krone": The switch from surgeon to fashion retailer is a big step. How did it come about?
Sissi Marczell: When I was 18, I wanted to be a model or a racing driver. For my father, a lawyer, neither was an option. He wanted me to study first. I didn't want to study law, so the only option was medicine. During my studies, I met my husband and because he wanted to become a surgeon, I did the same. As it turned out, I was good at my profession and my career took off.

Why did you give up the medical profession?
I traveled all over the world, gave lectures and received awards. It was a wonderful time. But it was also exhausting. As I got older, my body could no longer cope and when I was in Miami, Singapore and Zurich in the space of a week, I collapsed. I knew it was time for something else.

And you weren't thinking about retirement?
No, not then and not now at 75 either.

So you started your own business?
I decided to fulfill my childhood dream and open a fashion boutique.

Sissi's little fashion boutique An der Hülben. In summer, she sits outside and talks to customers. (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
Sissi's little fashion boutique An der Hülben. In summer, she sits outside and talks to customers.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

Was it that easy?
I gradually built up my customer base. My customers appreciate the good quality at a reasonable price. I am by far the cheapest boutique in the 1st district.

How does that work?
I buy my goods exclusively in Italian cities, including Verona, Milan and Bologna. I pass on the purchase price 1:1 to my customers.

But then you don't earn anything?
That's true, but I do it as a hobby. And as I don't have any employees, I can afford it. I pay the rent and electricity from the money from the sale of my property in Perchtoldsdorf. You can't have everything.

Doesn't the store get stormed by customers then?
Unfortunately not, the store is hidden away, and then there's the building site that's been right under my nose for 4.5 years. And the lack of parking spaces. I mainly have older customers who are dependent on a car.

But will you continue?
I'm now focusing more on online business and that's going well. And the next fashion show is on November 29.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
