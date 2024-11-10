Dress warmly! Frosty temperatures are coming

Day starts again with fog and high fog

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in the morning hours. The day will start with fog and high fog. At least the sun will shine in the mountains. However, there will be significantly more cloud over the west of the country. These will also bring local rain during the first few hours of the day in Tyrol and Vorarlberg and occasionally in Salzburg. In the afternoon, however, the clouds in the west will clear up more and more, according to experts. Early morning temperatures are again estimated to be between minus three and plus five degrees. During the day, temperatures of up to ten degrees are possible. It will probably be warmest in the western half of the country.