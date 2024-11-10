Foggy week ahead
Dress warmly! Frosty temperatures are coming
If you still haven't got your thickest winter coat ready, you should do so next week at the latest: Because it's going to be chilly and foggy. In keeping with the time of year, early temperatures are often in the minus range and reach a maximum of eleven degrees during the day at the start of the week.
Although it will remain dry across the country next week, the mornings will start with thick fog again on Monday. Especially in the north and east of Austria as well as on the eastern edge of the Alps, in southern Styria and in numerous inner-Alpine basins and valleys. The sun is unlikely to make an appearance there in the afternoon either. Away from the typical foggy areas in the mountains, however, sunny weather will prevail. There will be dense clouds at first, but even there from the mid-afternoon hours. These will slowly clear the last patches of fog in Vorarlberg and Tyrol and will also bring a few raindrops here in the evening.
Minus four degrees in the morning hours
Temperatures in the morning will be between minus four and plus five degrees. According to the current forecast from Geosphere Austria, three to eleven degrees can be expected during the day.
Day starts again with fog and high fog
Tuesday will be similar to Monday in the morning hours. The day will start with fog and high fog. At least the sun will shine in the mountains. However, there will be significantly more cloud over the west of the country. These will also bring local rain during the first few hours of the day in Tyrol and Vorarlberg and occasionally in Salzburg. In the afternoon, however, the clouds in the west will clear up more and more, according to experts. Early morning temperatures are again estimated to be between minus three and plus five degrees. During the day, temperatures of up to ten degrees are possible. It will probably be warmest in the western half of the country.
Up to ten degrees only with sunshine
It will initially remain cloudy on Wednesday, especially in the lowlands, but also in the Alpine valleys. The sun will only appear at higher altitudes. While some fog and high fog patches will clear as the day progresses, it will remain cloudy all day in some areas, especially in the lowlands of the east and in some basins and valleys in the south. In the morning, temperatures will drop to minus five to plus two degrees, while during the day the thermometer will climb to three to seven degrees. With sunshine, it could be up to ten degrees.
Thursday will remain mostly cloudy
Widespread fog and high mist is also expected over the lowlands in the north, east and south-east on Thursday. During the day, the fog may lift in places, but it will remain cloudy in places. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny. In the morning, temperatures will be between minus four and plus two degrees, and even colder in the Alps. The daily highs are forecast to be between three and nine degrees, depending on the fog or sunshine.
Sunshine possible again by Friday
At the end of the working week, there will still be patches of fog and high fog in the country. During the course of the day, they will clear in most regions in the north and east, and then the sun will even shine quite widely. Temperatures are expected to be between minus four and plus two degrees in the morning and between four and ten degrees during the day. The weather may be even milder in the west.
