Cathy settles accounts with the Lugner clan and Vienna

"I was wronged a lot"

Cathy herself also always had a difficult relationship with the Lugner family. "I was wronged a lot back then. I never had good contact with Richard's family," she explains in the interview. "There was never any serious interest in really getting to know me." Cathy also has ambivalent memories of Vienna: the city is beautiful, but life as "Mrs. Lugner" was a challenge. "I got a lot of hate right from the start."