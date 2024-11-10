"Hate" and "ice age"
Cathy settles accounts with the Lugner clan and Vienna
Three months after the death of Austrian construction tycoon Richard Lugner, his ex-wife Cathy Lugner settles accounts with the "Lugner clan" and her brief hometown of Vienna in an interview.
In a recent interview with German newspaper Bild, the 33-year-old influencer, who was married to Richard Lugner from 2014 to 2016, describes how little support she received from her ex-husband's family and speaks of the "hatred" she encountered in the Austrian capital as the prominent Viennese's wife.
Should have "kept her mouth shut"
The ex-playmate has particularly strong words for the relationship between Richard Lugner's daughter Jacqueline and his widow Simone, which has been "ice-cold" since the master builder's death. Cathy is not surprised that Jacqueline, as managing director of Lugner City, dismissed Simone after the funeral and that her living situation in the villa remains uncertain.
The widow should have simply "kept her mouth shut" so soon after her husband's funeral instead of going to the media and then showing off the bedroom. She understands that the family didn't like it.
"Know the contracts"
Cathy is also not surprised that Simone's living situation in Lugner's villa in Döbling, where he died on August 12, remains uncertain. "I know all the contracts," she emphasizes, pointing out that even a lifelong right of residence with annual maintenance costs of around 50,000 euros is an expensive claim.
"I was wronged a lot"
Cathy herself also always had a difficult relationship with the Lugner family. "I was wronged a lot back then. I never had good contact with Richard's family," she explains in the interview. "There was never any serious interest in really getting to know me." Cathy also has ambivalent memories of Vienna: the city is beautiful, but life as "Mrs. Lugner" was a challenge. "I got a lot of hate right from the start."
Despite all their differences, Cathy, who was not wanted at the funeral, would like to visit Richard Lugner's grave in future and say goodbye to him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
