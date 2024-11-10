NBA
Toronto loses 103-105 at LA Clippers
The Toronto Raptors still have to wait for their first away win in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season. The Canadians lost 103:105 at the LA Clippers on Saturday (local time) and so also lost their fifth away game.
Jakob Pöltl recorded five points, twelve rebounds as well as three assists and three blocks in 30:08 minutes on court. He was denied the chance to score in overtime.
In a duel in the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood just outside Los Angeles that was thrilling right up to the end, Pöltl converted a free throw with six seconds left on the clock, deliberately took the second one to the hoop and grabbed the rebound. The homegrown NBA pioneer was unlucky at the end of a possible overtime period.
Fifth defeat
The Canadians, for whom Ochai Agbaji and Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points each, thus lost to the Clippers for the fifth time in a row. The home side relied heavily on James Harden and former Raptors player Norman Powell in offense. The duo contributed 24 points each.
Toronto, who visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday (today), have just two wins after ten games this season. Pöltl has personal bests with 14 points and 11.5 rebounds on average. He also has three assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended the best start to a season in their history to 11-0 victories. The 105:100 win against the Brooklyn Nets was hard-fought and was only realized by a 35:18 in the final quarter. Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
