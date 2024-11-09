After the traffic light exit
Söder: “We don’t want the Greens in government!”
CSU leader Markus Söder has once again rejected cooperation with the Greens after new elections in Germany at federal level. "We don't want them in the government," emphasized the Bavarian Minister President.
According to Söder, the Green Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck was responsible for a large part of the economic crisis in Germany. "I stand by our stance: whether it's him or whatever else comes after him from the Greens - it's getting ever more left-wing, ever stranger and ever worse," ranted Söder at the Bavarian state conference of the Junge Union in Nuremberg.
The fact that the Green Minister for Economic Affairs, who is responsible for the economic disaster and the slide of industry, has declared himself a candidate for Chancellor is a mockery of the voters.
CSU-Chef Markus Söder
Habeck's announcement that he wants to become the new Federal Chancellor is met with incomprehension by the Bavarian Minister President. "The fact that the Green Minister for Economic Affairs, who is responsible for the economic disaster and the slide of industry, is declaring himself a candidate for Chancellor is a mockery of the voters," the CSU leader told Bild am Sonntag. "This is not what humility looks like."
"Greens not sufficiently competent"
Söder continued: "The Greens have an important claim in the future - in opposition." He has nothing personal against the Greens, said Söder. "But we don't want them in government," he emphasized. His party does not consider the Greens to be sufficiently competent.
The CSU leader also rejects a coalition with members and former ministers of the failed traffic light coalition. "None of those who caused this failure can be part of a new federal government."
Opposition rejects cooperation demanded by Scholz
Meanwhile, the CDU/CSU and FDP have rejected the cooperation offered by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundestag following the end of the traffic light coalition. "It is high time for the Chancellor to raise the question of confidence in view of his broken coalition. This is a matter of course and is also expected by the citizens," said Thorsten Frei (CDU), Managing Director of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to the newspaper "Welt am Sonntag". The upcoming legislative proposals could then be discussed and decided on without delay.
