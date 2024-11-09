Söder: “We don’t want the Greens in government!”

Opposition rejects cooperation demanded by Scholz

Meanwhile, the CDU/CSU and FDP have rejected the cooperation offered by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundestag following the end of the traffic light coalition. "It is high time for the Chancellor to raise the question of confidence in view of his broken coalition. This is a matter of course and is also expected by the citizens," said Thorsten Frei (CDU), Managing Director of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to the newspaper "Welt am Sonntag". The upcoming legislative proposals could then be discussed and decided on without delay.