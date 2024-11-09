"Rejection of Islam"
Racist? Children’s song turmoil with Helene Fischer
German singer Helene Fischer (40) has sung 25 well-known children's songs, including the song "Aramsamsam". It is said to be racist. Critics are now accusing her of making fun of the Arabic language and rejecting Islam.
Fischer once conquered the pop charts, discos and the hearts of German-speaking music fans with her mega-hit "Atemlos".
New album with 25 children's songs
Now the 40-year-old wants to win over another target group: Children. That's why she recently released an album with 25 classic children's songs. Fischer has set songs such as "Es tanzt ein Bi-Ba-Butzemann", "Alle meine Entchen", "Hoppe hoppe Reiter" - and also "Aramsamsam" to music.
"Possible rejection of Islam"
"Aramsamsam" is one of the most popular children's songs in German-speaking countries. However, the song, which originates from Morocco and is sung by the German bard, is now triggering a public debate. A ZDF channel criticized a "possible rejection of Islam" in this context.
"Aramsamsam" is also being criticized for making fun of the Arabic language and culture, according to some academics. The lyrics of the song are a fantasy language that imitates and stereotypes Arabic.
An ethnomusicologist from the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media also spoke out, pointing out that children from Morocco are brought up with the "Aramsamsam" song. There are also instructions on how to move to the song, in which the Muslim prayer posture is imitated. This profaned the religion.
Fischer dispenses with clichés and gestures
Helene Fischer's children's song uproar has also raised the hackles of her fans, who cannot understand the criticism. Because in her version, Fischer dispenses with the prayer gesture and other Arab clichés.
Accusations of racism for "Chinese with double bass"
However, this is not the first time that debates have arisen around supposedly harmless children's songs. In the recent past, the well-known children's song "Drei Chinesen mit dem Kontrabass" has also come under fire due to accusations of racism.
Helene Fischer herself has not yet commented. She sang "Aramsamsam" in a television show at the weekend. Together with "Bruder Jakob" and "Weißt du, wie viel Sternlein stehen".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
