SCR Altach part ways with women’s coach Summer

The bombshell came the day before, when coach Bernhard Summer had to vacate his chair after the final training session following a discussion with sporting director Tobias Thies. Summer, who had offered to step in one last time due to the last-minute separation, did not make the away trip to Bergheim - Thies himself was in charge of the team for the pale performance in Salzburg. "It was amicable in the end. A lot of things were no longer as they should have been," says former coach Summer, "I will now take a step back and enjoy the evenings off with my family."