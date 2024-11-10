How we can feed ourselves despite climate change

Plants from the pipe

The last stop took the delegation to the company "The Circle Food & Energy Solutions". The company specializes in an exciting symbiotic concept between plants and fish. The excrement from koi carp that live in the water reservoirs is used as fertilizer for the plants growing in vertical pipes. The water purified by the plants is returned to the fish. In this way, large quantities of water and space can be saved without the use of insecticides. The systems are perfect for growing small herbs as well as lettuce and other plants.