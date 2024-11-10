Press trip to Rome
How we can feed ourselves despite climate change
On a delegation trip to Rome, Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Agriculture, gathered numerous interesting inputs and solutions from international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Space Research Institute (ESRIN) and their experts.
Global warming is also creating unknown challenges for us in terms of food supply. However, the reason for the delegation's trip to Rome was not so much the warmer climate there, but the numerous international organizations based there.
Strategies against poverty and hunger
First on the agenda was a visit to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Alongside Director-General Qu Dongyu , numerous FAO experts presented their various projects. The organization supports countries with strategies to combat poverty and hunger.
The main focus is on promoting sustainable agricultural practices in order to ensure a stable food supply and conserve natural resources. In addition to the protection of forests, which is also a major concern of the FAO, Provincial Councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger was particularly interested in the "Mountain Partnership", which is committed to the protection and sustainable development of mountain regions worldwide.
Food first responders in crisis areas
Immediately afterwards, we went to the World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organization in the world. Dominik Heinrich from Austria and various experts from the delegation led by the Provincial Councillor described the areas of activity of the organization, whose members are active in over 80 countries and crisis areas worldwide. There they ensure the food supply for the population and attach great importance to supporting regional markets.
View from space
The visit to ESA's European Space Research Institute was not only visually impressive. Its futuristic multimedia center was designed by Linz-based Ars Electronica Solutions. Nicolaus Hanowski, Head of Earth Observation Satellite Missions at ESRIN, Rune Floberghagen, Head of the Science, Applications and Climate Department of the European Space Agency, and Christian Ferrario provided information on the collection and analysis of satellite data, which provides important information on environmental changes and climate change. The "Sentinel" satellites of the organization's Copernicus program can also be used to monitor plant or soil conditions.
Plants from the pipe
The last stop took the delegation to the company "The Circle Food & Energy Solutions". The company specializes in an exciting symbiotic concept between plants and fish. The excrement from koi carp that live in the water reservoirs is used as fertilizer for the plants growing in vertical pipes. The water purified by the plants is returned to the fish. In this way, large quantities of water and space can be saved without the use of insecticides. The systems are perfect for growing small herbs as well as lettuce and other plants.
