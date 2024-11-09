Hatred of Jews escalates
Aggressive mob chases footballers with knives
Our German neighbors are currently on fire: an aggressive, anti-Semitic mob is said to have chased youth players from a Jewish soccer club in Berlin with knives and sticks.
"Who will finally stop this hatred of Jews?" asks the Bild newspaper these days. The catalyst was an away game at Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, during which B-youth players from the Jewish soccer club TuS Makkabi were attacked.
Even during the game, things were anything but squeamish. The opposing team insulted and spat at the footballers, writes the newspaper "Bild". As if that wasn't enough, a mob of young spectators chased the players with sticks and even knives after the match, according to the military rabbi in Berlin, Shlomo Afanasev, on "X".
He claims to have heard about this from his 13-year-old son, who plays soccer for Maccabi. "The referee did not intervene. Even worse: he didn't even 'become aware' of it."
Players had to flee
After the final whistle, the situation became really frightening - "children and adults were chased and loudly abused." In the players' chat, one team member expressed his horror at the situation. After the end of the game, the opponents shouted "Free Palestine".
After leaving the dressing room, the footballers were insulted as "fucking Jews" by "Arab boys" and two girls. Around ten "Arab boys" followed them, armed with sticks and knives. The footballers had to flee to the cars of their parents and coaches.
Nothing is known to the police
To all appearances, the police were not involved in the incident, as a spokeswoman confirmed on request. It is also unclear whether charges have been filed in the meantime. "We currently have no information on this," is all that is said.
The president of Maccabi Germany confirmed the scenes in a video conference. "We support the local Maccabi Berlin club so that the case can be dealt with," said Meyer. The managing director of Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, Alexander Hilprecht, told Bild on request: "Our coach didn't tell me anything about anti-Semitic insults and spitting attacks. During the game it was of course sporty, but within reason, competitive. The game ended 4:7 for Maccabi."
If he had noticed the insults, the referee would certainly have written a special report on the game. However, Hilprecht explained that he did not have one.
"Berlin must not become Amsterdam"
Raed Saleh, Berlin's SPD parliamentary group leader, insists on clarification: "The reports of anti-Semitic insults and threats against players and fans of Maccabi Berlin are deeply disturbing. Anti-Semitism, hatred, incitement and violence must have no place in Berlin sport!"
"Berlin must not become Amsterdam and we will make sure of that. We do not accept hatred of Jews in our city, in our country," said CDU parliamentary group leader Dirk Stettner in anger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
