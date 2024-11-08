Verstappen advantage in Brazil? “That’s nonsense”

"Engine performance is not decisive anyway"

"The talk that the new engine made a huge difference is nonsense. Because Max did most of his overtaking maneuvers on the brakes. And on such a wet track, engine power is not decisive anyway," said Horner after the race, not wanting to play down his driver's gala performance. "People might also forget that we were also pretty fast in Saturday's sprint. Without the race neutralization at the end, Max could have put a bit more pressure on the McLaren. So we saw signs that we were competitive, and that was confirmed later in Sunday morning's quali and in the Grand Prix," concluded the 50-year-old.