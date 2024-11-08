Horner is clear:
Verstappen advantage in Brazil? “That’s nonsense”
With his brilliant race to catch up and his first race win in over four months, Max Verstappen caused bewilderment among Formula 1 fans in Brazil. The accusation quickly arose that the Dutchman owed his success largely to his new engine. "That's nonsense," countered team boss Christian Horner.
Motorsport boss Dr. Helmut Marko had already announced a new engine for the car before the weekend in Sao Paulo. The racing team accepted a five-position penalty, but as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is known for its good overtaking opportunities, the Bulls still opted for the new power unit.
"It was really tough"
"To be honest, we regretted our decision after qualifying, because 17th on the grid was really tough," said Horner after qualifying in P12.
However, the Briton had no idea what would await him later. Thanks to a perfect strategy and a Verstappen on top form, the bulls were able to celebrate from the top step of the podium after all.
"Engine performance is not decisive anyway"
"The talk that the new engine made a huge difference is nonsense. Because Max did most of his overtaking maneuvers on the brakes. And on such a wet track, engine power is not decisive anyway," said Horner after the race, not wanting to play down his driver's gala performance. "People might also forget that we were also pretty fast in Saturday's sprint. Without the race neutralization at the end, Max could have put a bit more pressure on the McLaren. So we saw signs that we were competitive, and that was confirmed later in Sunday morning's quali and in the Grand Prix," concluded the 50-year-old.
