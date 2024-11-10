“Dad sits on a cloud and looks down”

Chains as a reminder

The family also visits the grave at the cemetery in St. Martin im Mühlkreis at least once a week. "This is also very important to them, they always bring him things they have made and tell him stories," explains Tanja, who will be giving her children a special gift for Christmas. "They will all get a necklace with his ashes and a fingerprint. It's important to me that they have a memento of their dad that they can hang around their necks so that he's always with them!"