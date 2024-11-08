Smartwatch in the test
Huawei’s Watch D2 drives up blood pressure
Huawei's latest smartwatch, the Watch D2, is actually only intended to measure blood pressure. However, it sometimes causes it to rise involuntarily. Find out why in our test.
Too little exercise on the one hand, too much stress, an unhealthy diet and being overweight on the other are among the main risk factors for high blood pressure, along with genetic predisposition. According to ÖGK, around one in four people in Austria are affected, but half of them don't even know it. And therein lies the problem. Because if high blood pressure goes unnoticed, without treatment there is a long-term risk of damage to the blood vessel walls and strain on the heart with consequential damage including heart attacks or strokes - two of the most common causes of death in this country.
Knowing your blood pressure is therefore important in terms of preventive healthcare. However, it is usually only measured regularly by older patients who are already aware of their condition. Although the measuring devices with arm cuffs used for this work reliably, they are usually unwieldy and can therefore only be used on the move to a limited extent. This is where Huawei's new Watch D2 comes into play, which brings several improvements compared to the first edition of the smart watch presented at the beginning of 2023.
