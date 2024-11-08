Huawei’s Watch D2 drives up blood pressure

Too little exercise on the one hand, too much stress, an unhealthy diet and being overweight on the other are among the main risk factors for high blood pressure, along with genetic predisposition. According to ÖGK, around one in four people in Austria are affected, but half of them don't even know it. And therein lies the problem. Because if high blood pressure goes unnoticed, without treatment there is a long-term risk of damage to the blood vessel walls and strain on the heart with consequential damage including heart attacks or strokes - two of the most common causes of death in this country.