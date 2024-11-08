Budget "old-fashioned"
EU expert Schmidt: More money needed for Europe
In an interview with krone.tv, Paul Schmidt, Secretary General of the Austrian Society for European Policy, calls for an end to unanimity in EU decisions and more financial resources for the Union: "If we want to see everything we expect from the European Union implemented, then the European Union needs more financial resources. This will ultimately also benefit Austria."
"We have an EU budget that is old-fashioned in its structure. 1% of the European gross domestic product is made available to the European Union to act. That is very, very little," emphasizes Schmidt. In his opinion, this also leaves Austria on the sidelines if the Union is unable to implement important projects due to a lack of funds.
EU funds could make a real difference, especially in the area of infrastructure, explains Schmidt: "If I want to build train connections that really work, from Vienna to Ljubljana, to Zagreb, to Belgrade, to Thessaloniki, then I can do that most easily with European funds. And people will notice that. And I think that will also be appreciated."
Schmidt also sees a need for reform in decision-making processes. "The EU needs faster decision-making, which means more decisions by majority, not unanimity," he demands, adding: "You shouldn't worry about that. If you have good arguments and if you are well networked, then you can get your way. And majority decisions are of course also democratic decisions."
When asked how the EU could regain the trust of its citizens, Schmidt points to national responsibility: "The European Union is all of us. All politicians who act in Austria play a role within the European Union." He calls on domestic politicians not to simply pass decisions on to the EU: "I believe it is very, very important for national politicians and regional politicians to take responsibility for European policy."
