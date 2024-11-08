Israel is said to have warned security forces

UEFA relies on the authorities

Many European politicians, including Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the current European Affairs Minister Karoline Edstadtler (both ÖVP), also strongly condemned the incidents. The European Football Union UEFA also condemned the "acts of violence": "We trust that the competent authorities will identify and prosecute as many of those responsible for these actions as possible," it said in a statement. UEFA itself is examining reports, gathering evidence and will consider steps to be taken.