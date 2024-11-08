Violence in Amsterdam
Israel is said to have warned security forces
Israel's Diaspora Ministry anticipated a violent protest before the start of the soccer match in Amsterdam. Israeli media reported that there were plans to injure a certain fan who works for the Israeli border police. The Dutch authorities had been informed.
The same applied to a planned attack on a hotel where Israeli soccer supporters were staying. Around 200 demonstrators had attempted to reach the Johan Cruijiff Arena on Thursday evening. The Ajax Amsterdam soccer club was playing against Maccabi Tel Aviv there. After the game, which Ajax won 5:0, there were riots in several places in the center of the Dutch capital.
"Fans were besieged, abused and fireworks were thrown at them," said Mayor Femke Halsema. It has not yet been specified which side was responsible for the violence. Palestinian flags can be seen in pictures. The authorities called on all victims to report to the police and press charges.
Five people taken to hospital
The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that ten people were injured. Five of them had to be taken to hospital. The police are still investigating reports of a possible hostage-taking and three missing Israelis following the attacks on the Israeli team's fans. There has been no confirmation so far.
62 people have been arrested so far. Israel's Diaspora Ministry is said to have been aware of plans such as an attack on a hotel in advance and informed the Dutch authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Dutch security forces to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the violence. The new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that he would travel to Amsterdam and meet his counterpart, among others.
UEFA relies on the authorities
Many European politicians, including Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the current European Affairs Minister Karoline Edstadtler (both ÖVP), also strongly condemned the incidents. The European Football Union UEFA also condemned the "acts of violence": "We trust that the competent authorities will identify and prosecute as many of those responsible for these actions as possible," it said in a statement. UEFA itself is examining reports, gathering evidence and will consider steps to be taken.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.