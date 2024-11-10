“I remain loyal to Lentos – with a contract for work”

You were also in charge of restitutions - the return of works expropriated during the Nazi era.

Restitution was one of my main areas of responsibility from the very beginning, which ultimately culminated in the 'Journey of the Pictures' exhibition. The Lentos restituted 12 works from the Gurlitt Collection, and 13 in total. It is a painful process because some of the paintings have been known and preserved for a long time. But of course it is completely justified that works that once belonged to persecuted people are restituted.