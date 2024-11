Bank robbery: Perpetrator threatens with bomb!

An as yet unknown perpetrator wanted to rob a bank in Villach's Völkendorf district. The man entered the bank branch at 11.21 a.m. and without saying a word placed a note with a bomb threat on a counter. Shortly afterwards, however, he fled again. "No one was injured", the investigators give the all-clear. A large-scale manhunt is now underway. Several parts of the city have been cordoned off and there may be congestion in these areas.