Uphill flow and skiing pleasure

Taking the eBike on a ski tour: making the most of synergies

During this break from racing, Lukas gives lectures, organizes film presentations and attends sponsor meetings. But of course he can't do without sport. He tries to make his training as varied as possible in order to recharge his batteries for new challenges. Extensive ski tours are at the top of Lukas' list during this time. His favorite way to get to the snow is by bike. And of course he could easily do it with his own muscle power, but it's simply even more fun on an eMountain bike.