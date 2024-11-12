New winter experience
Uphill flow and skiing pleasure
When winter arrives and the mountains are covered in white, extreme athlete Lukas Kaufmann packs his touring skis onto his rucksack and sets off for the snow on his eMountain bike.
Whether on a racing bike or a mountain bike - 30-year-old Lukas Kaufmann from Kronsdorf, an extreme sportsman and nature lover, has long since turned his passion into a vocation. After an exhausting racing season, which he crowned with second place in the Race Across America, he is now shifting down a gear and enjoying the mountains at their best.
Taking the eBike on a ski tour: making the most of synergies
During this break from racing, Lukas gives lectures, organizes film presentations and attends sponsor meetings. But of course he can't do without sport. He tries to make his training as varied as possible in order to recharge his batteries for new challenges. Extensive ski tours are at the top of Lukas' list during this time. His favorite way to get to the snow is by bike. And of course he could easily do it with his own muscle power, but it's simply even more fun on an eMountain bike.
"With the Bosch eBike, I'm fast on the mountain and can enjoy the ascent to the full"
Extremsportler Lukas Kaufmann
Uphill or downhill: more fun thanks to sophisticated technology
"During the season, cycling - at least uphill - almost always involves a lot of effort. If I take the eBike now, I can get up the mountain faster without exhausting myself. And being able to enjoy such a beautiful sunrise in the midst of the fantastic mountain scenery in a relaxed manner is really something," Lukas enthuses.
The descent after the tour is also a reward for his efforts: "Thanks to the new Bosch eBike ABS Pro, it's really fun now. It allows me to concentrate fully on the optimum riding line because it increases stability and also allows me to brake hard without the front wheel slipping. This means you always stay in control when having fun downhill, even in tricky phases."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
