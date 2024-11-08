Trial in Feldkirch
Pensioner (70) hoarded forbidden war material
His passion for relics from the Second World War brought a collector to court in Feldkirch. The judge believed that he had no bad intentions and agreed to a diversion.
The previously blameless man was charged with violating the Weapons Act. During a house search last February, officers had seized some war material from the Second World War - including hand grenades and fragmentation grenades as well as a handgun with cartridges.
No information at the time of purchase
"I acquired all of these items officially," the 70-year-old stated in court on Thursday, presenting the purchase confirmation for a Walther handgun from 1997. He had acquired other relics from the owner of a shooting range, the accused reported. "For me, it was all just war scrap. Because there was no more explosive inside, the ignition housing was empty." The passionate collector explains that he was not made aware at the time of purchase that the possession of these wartime relics was nevertheless prohibited.
He receives support from his defense lawyer: "My client bought the expansion shells in 1997. But in the summer of the same year, the Weapons Act was amended to the effect that the possession of such relics, even if they are unusable, is prohibited." For this reason, the defense lawyer finally suggested a diversion.
After the defendant reiterated that he had no bad intentions and had only acted out of a passion for collecting, Judge Silke Sandholzer agreed to the out-of-court solution suggested by the lawyer. Because the 70-year-old is blameless and transparent and the court does not recognize any serious guilt. The Ms. Rat imposed a fine of 1,200 euros plus 200 euros in flat-rate fees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
