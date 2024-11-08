Pensioner (70) hoarded forbidden war material

No information at the time of purchase

"I acquired all of these items officially," the 70-year-old stated in court on Thursday, presenting the purchase confirmation for a Walther handgun from 1997. He had acquired other relics from the owner of a shooting range, the accused reported. "For me, it was all just war scrap. Because there was no more explosive inside, the ignition housing was empty." The passionate collector explains that he was not made aware at the time of purchase that the possession of these wartime relics was nevertheless prohibited.