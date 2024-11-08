Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Feldkirch

Pensioner (70) hoarded forbidden war material

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 12:30

His passion for relics from the Second World War brought a collector to court in Feldkirch. The judge believed that he had no bad intentions and agreed to a diversion. 

0 Kommentare

The previously blameless man was charged with violating the Weapons Act. During a house search last February, officers had seized some war material from the Second World War - including hand grenades and fragmentation grenades as well as a handgun with cartridges.

No information at the time of purchase
"I acquired all of these items officially," the 70-year-old stated in court on Thursday, presenting the purchase confirmation for a Walther handgun from 1997. He had acquired other relics from the owner of a shooting range, the accused reported. "For me, it was all just war scrap. Because there was no more explosive inside, the ignition housing was empty." The passionate collector explains that he was not made aware at the time of purchase that the possession of these wartime relics was nevertheless prohibited.

He receives support from his defense lawyer: "My client bought the expansion shells in 1997. But in the summer of the same year, the Weapons Act was amended to the effect that the possession of such relics, even if they are unusable, is prohibited." For this reason, the defense lawyer finally suggested a diversion.

After the defendant reiterated that he had no bad intentions and had only acted out of a passion for collecting, Judge Silke Sandholzer agreed to the out-of-court solution suggested by the lawyer. Because the 70-year-old is blameless and transparent and the court does not recognize any serious guilt. The Ms. Rat imposed a fine of 1,200 euros plus 200 euros in flat-rate fees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf