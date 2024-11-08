Fans are beside themselves
Lopez wears the hottest little black dress of the season
Jennifer Lopez is currently on a major press tour for her new film "Unstoppable". But the actress probably wore the hottest look off the red carpet.
The actress has now posted several photos on Instagram showing her at a bar. And the look J.Lo chose for this evening is simply breathtaking.
The hottest little black dress of the season
The 55-year-old wore probably the hottest little black dress of the season! Thanks to the XXL neckline with bow, the short black dress inevitably draws attention to the Latina's cleavage.
The singer and actress also paired the fabulous dress with a fake fur coat and a large, glittering ring.
The fans couldn't stop raving about it in the comments. "More than beautiful", "Perfection!" and "Stunning queen!" were just some of the many compliments fans left for J.Lo.
Lopez caused a stir with her boots
But La Lopez doesn't just know how to impress with her choice of clothes. At the photocall in London, the Hollywood beauty also caused a stir with her accessories.
Lopez not only paired her white Dior coat, under which a black turtleneck peeked out, with a trendy black fisherman's hat, but above all with rather unusual boots.
The black boots, which also come from the French luxury label's current collection, not only stood out with their extravagant heel, but were also virtually "calf-free".
The back of the knee-high boots consisted solely of several leather straps that were connected to the front with buckles. A truly exquisite look, available in the store for 2490 US dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.