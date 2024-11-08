46 percent for him
Trump is increasingly popular with Latinos
Donald Trump has used the US election campaign to create a massive mood against immigrants. However, this has not stopped many Latinos from voting for him. 46% of voters who describe themselves as Hispanics voted for Trump (see video above).
Four years ago, when Trump lost to Joe Biden, his share of this group was just 32%. Hispanics were originally a core constituency of the Democrats. Now only 52% of them voted for Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
According to observers, there are several reasons why more and more US citizens with roots in the Spanish-speaking part of Latin America or Spain feel attracted to Trump. "The Republicans have always outperformed the Democrats on economic issues when it comes to reaching voters. This was a referendum on the economy, and that has always been issue number one, two and three for Hispanic voters," said Clarissa Martinez De Castro, vice president of the non-partisan Latino voter initiative UnidosUS.
Worse financial situation
Around two thirds of all voters in the USA believe that the US economy is in poor shape. Almost one in two people (46%) said that their family's financial situation is worse than it was four years ago.
In addition, Hispanics tend to be younger than average in the US. As a result, many have had less time and opportunity to build wealth and have been disproportionately affected by high inflation and rising mortgage rates.
Trump's rhetorical attacks on immigrants who are in the country illegally and his announced mass deportations did not necessarily deter Hispanics. According to Edison Research post-election surveys, around a quarter believe that undocumented immigrants should be sent back to their home countries. Overall, four in ten voters felt that way.
"Harris does not represent conservative values"
Many Latinos also thought it was good that the Republicans stood for conservative values, said a company manager from Mexico (28). "The three most important things are family values, the protection of unborn life and religion. I don't have the feeling that Kamala represents these values."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.