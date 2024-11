Mbappe knock-on effect: “He simply fired him”

The Real Madrid striker, who had been suffering from an injury, had already been absent from the Equipe Tricolore's two previous international matches against Israel (4:1) and Belgium (2:1) in October, although he had already returned to action for Real at the time. In consultation with Deschamps and Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, Mbappe preferred to train in Madrid. According to Larque, the fact that Deschamps is now not considering Mbappe is the "backlash".