Nachrichten
11.11.2024 11:26

After extensive celebrations to mark his 50th birthday and a rather quiet year live, pop star Robbie Williams is going full throttle again in 2025. The "Krone" is bringing the Brit to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium for a mega-concert on July 12 - before that, his unconventional movie will be released on the big screen.

0 Kommentare

Robbie Williams and Austria - it just fits. Over the last few decades, the ex-member of the boyband Take That has delivered several unforgettable shows and earned an audience that has accompanied him through many a low point. 2023 was a Robbie year in general: in March, he filled the Wiener Stadthalle to capacity twice, and in December he fired up the fans at the Planai ski resort.

Superstar as a monkey
This year, Robbie has focused on other projects. In addition to a handful of selected concerts in the summer, he first had to celebrate his 50th birthday in style and then concentrate on the next opulent project: his film. In "Better Man - The Robbie Williams Story" (which will be released in cinemas on January 2), the audience favorite stands out from the classic music biopics and even plays himself as a monkey.

According to Robbie himself, they resorted to this trick because, on the one hand, Robbie has always perceived himself as somewhat more primitive and, on the other, he has long had the feeling of being dragged onto the stage like a monkey. It will be interesting to see how Williams' life can be realized in this setting.

Fortunately, Robbie will also be dragged onto the stage again in 2025. In addition to his life story on the big screen, we can also look forward to "Robbie live". The "Krone" is bringing the Brit to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium for a huge concert on July 12 - he will be bringing along all his big hits as well as the indie pop band Lottery Winners from Manchester.

Tickets for the Robbie show at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on July 12, 2025 will go on sale at www.oeticket.com on Friday, November 15 at 11 a.m. 

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
