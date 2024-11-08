After the US election
Orbán does not quite keep his promise
Viktor Orbán has not kept his word. The Hungarian Prime Minister originally wanted to celebrate with a glass of champagne in the event of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. But now it has "only" turned out to be vodka, as he had to admit on Thursday on the fringes of the European Political Community meeting in Budapest.
"I only partially kept my promise," the summit host said wittily at a press conference. Bottles of champagne had also been opened, "but at the time I was in Kyrgyzstan, where other customs prevail", said Orbán. "There, we kept ourselves harmless at the vodka stalls," he added.
Orbán was in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Tuesday and Wednesday to take part in a summit of the Organization of Turkic Speaking Countries. This organization unites Turkey and several Central Asian countries that were formed after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Hungary has observer status. Although Hungarian is not a Turkic language, Orbán is seeking proximity to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the autocrats in Central Asia.
"Trump victory visible from the moon"
According to the Hungarian head of government, the Republican election victory in the USA is so great that it can be "seen not only from the moon, but also from Mars", as Orbán explained on Hungarian radio on Friday. Above all, he now hopes to see movement in the efforts to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations.
