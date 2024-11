Ski World Cup: Hirscher and “Hirschi” in Levi?

It remains to be seen whether "Hirschi", who celebrated his only World Cup victory to date in 2021 at the parallel competition in Lech/Zürs, will also meet compatriot Marcel Hirscher in Levi. But it is safe to assume that he will. The man from Salzburg, who competes for the Netherlands, will be spending a few more days training at home and the three-time Levi winner (2013, 2016, 2018 - record in the men's World Cup!) will then make his decision at the start of the week.