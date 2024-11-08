Citizens’ initiative has had enough of zero information

The first construction negotiations regarding the long-distance pass tunnel took place back in March. Since then, the people of Nassereither have been waiting in vain for information from the village chief and the state about the status of the controversial project, criticizes the citizens' initiative (BI) Lebensraum Gurgltal, Außerfern und Mieminger Plateau. It was also astonished to read the response from LHStv. Geisler to questions from the Greens, which stated that practically everything had already been negotiated in Biberwier. In Nassereith, Mayor Herbert Kröll is keeping a low profile.