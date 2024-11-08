Long-distance pass tunnel
Citizens’ initiative has had enough of zero information
No light at the end of the tunnel disputes: The citizens' initiative has identified a kind of information blackout on the part of the head of the village of Nassereither regarding the current status of the project and is calling for clarification at a community meeting this year. This would be mandatory in every municipality anyway.
The first construction negotiations regarding the long-distance pass tunnel took place back in March. Since then, the people of Nassereither have been waiting in vain for information from the village chief and the state about the status of the controversial project, criticizes the citizens' initiative (BI) Lebensraum Gurgltal, Außerfern und Mieminger Plateau. It was also astonished to read the response from LHStv. Geisler to questions from the Greens, which stated that practically everything had already been negotiated in Biberwier. In Nassereith, Mayor Herbert Kröll is keeping a low profile.
Discussions are ongoing and the results will be presented once they have been concluded.
We have no other way of getting the facts.
Ludwig Gruber
"Questions still unanswered"
That is not enough for the BI. It is calling for a community meeting this year "to provide the population with comprehensive information about the crest tunnel and toll." This has also been communicated to the municipal leadership in writing. Every mayor is obliged by law (Tyrolean Municipal Code § 66) to inform citizens about the "most important matters" once a year in a public meeting. The crest tunnel is undoubtedly one of these matters in Nassereith.
"The important questions about it are still open," says Ludwig Gruber from the BI, "we have no other way of getting the facts." In addition, this would finally create what has been sorely lacking so far: Proximity to citizens and transparency.
