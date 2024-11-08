Supermoto & Enduro
Suzuki surprisingly launches two 150-kilo fun bikes
Many no longer dared to hope for this: after Suzuki banned the DR-Z 400 S and SM from Europe at the end of the 2000s, lightweight fun bikes were a thing of the past. But suddenly they are back - as ultra-modern new editions called DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM.
The lively DR-Z400S made its debut in 2000 and won hearts with its precise and agile handling. With the introduction of the DR-Z400SM in 2005, Suzuki expanded the product range on the same basis with a new, more roadworthy model.
The two successors are now celebrating their premiere at the EICMA in Milan. The "dual-sport model" DR-Z4 S and the DR-Z4 SM supermoto version are powered by a completely revised 398 cc engine whose origins date back to the year 2000. The four-valve engine with dual ignition produces 38 hp at 8000 rpm and delivers a maximum torque of 37 Nm at 6500 rpm.
Instead of carburetors, there is now fuel injection with an electronic ride-by-wire throttle valve. Among other things, there are titanium intake valves and hollow, sodium-filled exhaust valves. New camshaft profiles enable a larger intake stroke and optimized valve overlap, which contributes to both improved engine performance and compliance with the "Euro 5+" standard. The transmission continues to make do with five gears.
Both models weigh just over 150 kilograms empty and are equipped with an 8.7-liter tank. Suzuki specifies fuel consumption at 3.5 liters per 100 kilometers. The three-stage traction control also offers a "Gravel" mode for drifting. On the Supermoto, the rear ABS can be switched off, while on the Enduro the skid prevention system can be completely disabled.
The main difference between the two is the wheels. The DR-Z4 S runs on a 21-inch front wheel with 280 mm suspension travel, while the rear wheel is 18 inches and 296 mm with 300 mm ground clearance. The Supermoto has two 17-inch wheels with 260 and 277 mm suspension travel and 260 mm ground clearance. The Kayaba suspension is set up differently depending on the intended use.
Here as there, LEDs all round and an LCD cockpit display.
The sisters are immediately distinguishable by their colors: the Enduro is available in yellow and dark grey, the Supermoto in blue and white. Suzuki has not yet announced prices and still has some time to do so. The two new models are not due to come onto the market until late summer next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.