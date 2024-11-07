“Mick has had to go through a lot recently”

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old knows that it is not an easy situation for Mick at the moment. Until the very end, the 25-year-old had hoped that he would still have a chance to make a comeback. "Mick has been through a lot recently. Among other things, he found out from Alpine via a post that he wasn't in the car. He is certainly disappointed, but can deal with the decision," says his uncle, who also sees it as an opportunity: "He is now concentrating on his endurance racing career, which is also a wonderful, great series."