Ralf Schumacher warns
“Mick has had to go through a lot recently”
Now that Sauber has also spoken out against signing Mick Schumacher, the dreams of a return to Formula 1 have probably been shattered once and for all. His uncle Ralf also thinks so. He also sees this as an opportunity, but warns: "Mick has had to go through a lot recently."
Gabriel Bortoleto has probably secured the last remaining seat in a Formula 1 cockpit for the coming season, Sauber announced on Wednesday. This also makes it clear that a return for Mick Schumacher is no longer an issue and the chances of a comeback in the premier class have probably been permanently shattered.
"It's a crazy business. For Mick, the topic of Formula 1 is unfortunately rather unrealistic, unless someone drops out due to illness," former Formula 1 professional Ralf Schumacher analyzes the situation surrounding his nephew to Sky.
Can shift the focus
He is sympathetic to Sauber's decision: "I think it's very good that Sauber is taking a new approach and giving a young driver a chance. When there is a driver on the market who has won Formula 3 straight away and is leading Formula 2, we are at a similar level to Oscar Piastri - so it is understandable."
Nevertheless, the 49-year-old knows that it is not an easy situation for Mick at the moment. Until the very end, the 25-year-old had hoped that he would still have a chance to make a comeback. "Mick has been through a lot recently. Among other things, he found out from Alpine via a post that he wasn't in the car. He is certainly disappointed, but can deal with the decision," says his uncle, who also sees it as an opportunity: "He is now concentrating on his endurance racing career, which is also a wonderful, great series."
