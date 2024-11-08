Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
08.11.2024 15:01

The animal corner presents the animal of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: Dwarf rabbit Susanne (4) is looking for a great new home with a suitable partner animal. Anyone who can take in the lovely snub-nosed girl should contact the Dornbirn animal shelter.

Fellow male Apollo (Bild: Tierschutzheim)
Fellow male Apollo
(Bild: Tierschutzheim)

Apollo (1) is a young and very playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn, as he is very impetuous and can sometimes be quite rough with people. Apollo needs people who can help him relearn the ABCs of dogs and train him lovingly but with the necessary consistency. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.

Terrier mongrel Kalle (Bild: Tierschutzheim)
Terrier mongrel Kalle
(Bild: Tierschutzheim)

Kalle (9) is a self-confident boy. Full of temperament, lively and always ready for action, this male dog won't say no to any adventure. There is no greater pleasure for him than being out and about, following new scents. Or rolling around in the mud if the opportunity presents itself. There's never a dull moment with this bright bundle of energy! With Kalle you get a happy all-round companion for life, and with consistent training you can look forward to great times together.

Agathe the cat. (Bild: Tierschutzheim)
Agathe the cat.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim)

Shy Agathe (4) is looking for a nice new home where she can go outside later. She is a somewhat reserved cat who avoids the hustle and bustle, so ideally there should be no small children in her new home. Who has space and a heart for this lovely cat?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

