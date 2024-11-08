Apollo (1) is a young and very playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn, as he is very impetuous and can sometimes be quite rough with people. Apollo needs people who can help him relearn the ABCs of dogs and train him lovingly but with the necessary consistency. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.