Experience the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee

Romantic, traditional, musical, fairytale-like, quiet and adventurous: the pre-Christmas period at Lake Wörthersee is all this and more, because every town celebrates Advent in its own way. With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a short break to wintry Lake Wörthersee.
Glittering lights reflecting off Lake Wörthersee, flickering lights around the fire bowls, the scents of punch and incense, arts and crafts and enchanting program items delight visitors of all ages: the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee is enticing. In the angel town of Velden, the Engerl team creates a feel-good atmosphere - also for children. In the traditional village of Pörtschach, an Advent bay cruise through the sea of stars not only brings a sparkle to children's eyes.
Christmas music can be heard on the Maria Wörth peninsula in the 900-year-old winter church. The Pyramidenkogel towers above it - at 100 meters high, it is the highest wooden observation tower in the world. Regional craftsmanship and music await visitors at the foot of the tower. The Advent boat trip takes you to the wintry places on Lake Wörthersee.
On each of the four Advent weekends, one couple can win a short break in the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee:
- at the Hotel Post Wrann in Velden (29.11. - 1.12.)
- at the Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden (6. 12. - 8. 12.)
- at Werzers Hotel Resort Pörtschach (13.12. - 15.12.)
- at the Parkhotel Pörtschach (20.12. - 22.12.)
The enchanting Advent packages each include 2 nights for 2 people and a special Advent activity such as a boat trip or a torchlight hike.
