Experience the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee

Glittering lights reflecting off Lake Wörthersee, flickering lights around the fire bowls, the scents of punch and incense, arts and crafts and enchanting program items delight visitors of all ages: the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee is enticing. In the angel town of Velden, the Engerl team creates a feel-good atmosphere - also for children. In the traditional village of Pörtschach, an Advent bay cruise through the sea of stars not only brings a sparkle to children's eyes.