Shopping trips etc.
Corona pandemic boosted flights with private jets
Those who are rich often have a CO₂-intensive lifestyle. Swedish researchers have now investigated the exact extent of greenhouse gas emissions caused by jetting in private jets. According to the study, Austria has 2.94 private jets per 100,000 inhabitants.
This puts us relatively far ahead in an international comparison, even ahead of Germany (0.75). Worldwide, 69 percent of all private jets are based in the USA, and there are also comparatively more from Switzerland than from Austria. The study took into account jet types that transport individuals and very few people. Real small aircraft were excluded, however.
This data was combined with the average fuel consumption of 72 relevant aircraft types. However, CO₂ emissions only account for a third of the climate effect of flying, alongside factors such as contrails and nitrogen oxide water vapor emissions.
Overall, the analysis showed that CO₂ emissions from private flights increased by almost half between 2019 and 2023 (from 10.7 to 15.6 million tons). "In principle, private air travel has never stopped, but has actually become even more attractive due to the pandemic," said the research team. In comparison: normal scheduled air traffic came to an almost complete standstill at times due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Many flights under 50 kilometers
The private jets are used for shopping trips to London, Milan or New York, for example. However, the number of private jets is also high around major sporting, cultural or political events. Examples include the Cannes Film Festival, the 2023 Super Bowl in the USA and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many of the super-rich attended several of these events.
If there is regulation at the very top, then climate policy will also become much more acceptable for ordinary citizens.
Stefan Gössling, Studienautor
Many of these flights are highly avoidable, said the research team led by Stefan Gössling from Linnaeus University in Kalmar, Sweden. "In many cases, private aviation seems to replace the car for reasons of time or convenience, as the 4.7 percent share of very short flights under 50 kilometers shows."
In order to take account of the growing impact, regulations are needed on the part of politicians. "If there is regulation at the very top, then climate policy becomes much more acceptable for the common citizen. But the reverse is also true: If the rich can emit as much as they like, then there will be resistance to climate policy from citizens who emit much less," said Gössling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.