Hope from McIlroy
Will Trump end golf dispute? “Would need 15 minutes”
Northern Ireland's golf star Rory McIlroy is counting on the help of US President-elect Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk in the difficult negotiations between the rival golf tours.
The four-time major winner believes that Trump could settle the dispute between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the LIV Tour and speed up the process of merging them. Trump had indicated in a podcast that he would only "need 15 minutes to make the deal."
"He might be able to do it," McIlroy said on Sky Sports ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship. "He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, by his side. Maybe we can get something done if we get Musk involved."
Difficult negotiations
Talks between the US PGA Tour, the European DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Tour have been ongoing since June 2023, when the three tours signed a framework agreement. However, there have been no concrete results to date.
Trump obviously has a good relationship with Saudi Arabia, said McIlroy. "He has a good relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?" But as the next president of the United States, "Trump probably has more important things to do than worry about golf," the golf star suspected.
