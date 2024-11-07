After raid: Was Austrian Jörg S. the mastermind?

The entire S. family belongs to the "extreme right"

According to media reports, the two Austrians and suspected terrorists Jörg S. and his brother Jörn S., who has also been arrested, belong to the family of an FPÖ politician and a well-known Austrian right-wing extremist. Jörg S. and his brother Jörn S. are said to have founded the "Saxon Separatists" with others four years ago. The two men have two other brothers. At least one of them is also allegedly accused.