In Styria
Violence at schools: Eleven suspensions already this year
Violence at schools is becoming a growing problem. In February, the province of Styria responded with a package of measures that is showing initial success. Nevertheless, there have already been eleven suspensions of pupils in the new school year due to imminent danger.
Violence in schools is becoming a growing problem. The province of Styria presented a package of measures last school year to counteract this. Among other things, a coordination office was set up: 42 cases have already been reported there this school year (62 in the previous year). In addition, support classes have been set up at twelve Styrian schools, which are specially tailored to pupils who show violent or radical tendencies.
Eleven school suspensions this year
Since this school year, there has also been the option of an accompanied suspension from school: problem children have to stay away from school for several weeks, but are supervised by experts. According to Werner Amon (ÖVP), state councillor for education, eleven such suspensions have already been issued. The new support is proving successful, which is why Governor Christopher Drexler wants to promote the model to other provinces at the next provincial governors' conference (end of November 2024).
Drexler also intends to attend with further demands: He is calling on the federal government to expand school social work and to amend the Parent-Child Pass Act, according to which parents of conspicuous children should have their family allowance reduced if they do not attend counseling sessions. He also calls for a better exchange of information between the authorities (police, youth protection and schools) and the reduction of data protection regulations for dangerous or already delinquent young people.
