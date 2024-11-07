Violence at schools: Eleven suspensions already this year

Eleven school suspensions this year

Since this school year, there has also been the option of an accompanied suspension from school: problem children have to stay away from school for several weeks, but are supervised by experts. According to Werner Amon (ÖVP), state councillor for education, eleven such suspensions have already been issued. The new support is proving successful, which is why Governor Christopher Drexler wants to promote the model to other provinces at the next provincial governors' conference (end of November 2024).