US election: “It’s pure emotion”
In the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv, publicist and entrepreneur Maggie Childs, journalist Anneliese Rohrer and US-based lawyer Robin Lumsden discussed Trump's landslide victory.
Donald Trump's landslide victory caused a worldwide quake. And leaves many questions in its wake. One is: how did it get this far? "I wasn't surprised by Trump's victory, but I'm still disappointed," said publicist and Democrat Maggie Childs on Rainer Nowak's krone.tv. Anneliese Rohrer was appalled by the result. "This is pure emotion. And can you explain to me that women vote for someone who doesn't give a damn if you die in miscarriages?".
There are many who say a woman of color is not possible, he said. Robin Lumsden, who said it was more about a woman in general, took a more nuanced view. Many have the impression that they are better off than they were four years ago. Added to this are high prices for consumer goods. "And progressive California is seen as a different culture." People have been dissatisfied for many years and can no longer afford as much, assisted Childs. Added to this is the migration issue. According to the tenor, Trump had played both issues skillfully.
There was also a misjudgement about the hype surrounding Kamala Harris. "She was new, and everything new is exciting. Especially for the media. But ultimately she didn't have enough time," said Maggie Childs.
For the Democrats, the election was an "absolute bloodbath", Lumsden summed it up. They had not been able to make a suitable offer in many areas. And - they had also made it difficult for themselves with a woman at the top.
What will happen with Trump?
Rohrer: "He could dismiss critics in the administration and could persecute internal enemies." Trump will be convicted several times, predicts lawyer Lumsden. Even if he is in prison, however, he could still be president. The constitution actually allows for this. "Trump has said a lot during the election campaign. But his agenda is to serve his rich friends and wants to be loved."
What does Trump mean for Europe?
The USA is looking much more to Asia than to Europe. "We in Europe have to hold on tight. Because the Americans will be tough on their interests," believes Lumsden. If Europe wants to remain a player in the long term, it needs to invest more in its own security and strength.
