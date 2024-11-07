From Amok Hunter
Using insect larvae to determine the time of death
Expectations were high for the autopsy of Roland Drexler, as it was hoped that this would allow conclusions to be drawn about the time of death. But - to the surprise of many - this was not the case. Further investigations in this connection have now been confirmed.
As the "Krone" already reported on Wednesday, there will be further forensic examinations in the case of the deceased double murderer Roland Drexler. After the Linz public prosecutor's office intervened, an expert was commissioned to examine the maggots on the body. And this expert has now been found in Germany.
Temperature where the body was found
The insect eggs and larvae recovered from the corpse are currently being examined more closely at the University Medical Center in Frankfurt. They are trying to determine the age of the insects found on the body. If it is known how long the body had been colonized by the maggots, the time of death can also be better narrowed down.
Other factors, such as the temperature where the body was found, are also included in the investigation. However, we will have to wait a little longer for the results, as the investigation is expected to take several weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.