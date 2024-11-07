Anton Lang: “I’m currently working 80 hours plus”

Chestnuts are as much a part of autumn as interviews are of the election campaign. So what better place to get into conversation with the leading candidates in the regional elections than a chestnut stand? While Cvetka Stockinger, owner of Maronessa, shovels the chestnuts into a paper stick, Anton Lang watches them being roasted. "I like eating chestnuts, but only in the cold season," says the SPÖ leader. There is little time to pause in his private life at the moment, Lang is rushing from appointment to appointment - election campaigning, after all.