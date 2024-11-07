For chestnuts with...
Anton Lang: “I’m currently working 80 hours plus”
The "Krone" series on the regional elections in Styria: On chestnuts with Anton Lang, the SPÖ's top candidate.
Chestnuts are as much a part of autumn as interviews are of the election campaign. So what better place to get into conversation with the leading candidates in the regional elections than a chestnut stand? While Cvetka Stockinger, owner of Maronessa, shovels the chestnuts into a paper stick, Anton Lang watches them being roasted. "I like eating chestnuts, but only in the cold season," says the SPÖ leader. There is little time to pause in his private life at the moment, Lang is rushing from appointment to appointment - election campaigning, after all.
Mr. Lang, which politician, dead or alive, would you like to eat chestnuts with?
One of my greatest role models is Bruno Kreisky. I would love to stand here and eat chestnuts with him.
Andreas Babler wants a right to a doctor's appointment within 14 days. Can this also be implemented in Styria?
The aim is to provide the best possible care in all regions without long waiting times. I wouldn't dare say whether it's exactly 14 days.
Are you also in favor of a 32-hour week? I'll leave that to the contractual partners in the collective agreement negotiations. They are the right negotiators here.
How many hours do you work per week? Please give me an honest answer.
At the moment it will be 80 hours plus.
The industry is fluctuating, jobs are at risk. What do you want to do for employees?
It is definitely necessary to strengthen the business location. It is my job as a regional transport councillor to ensure that the infrastructure is further expanded - on the railways and on the roads. This is important in order to be able to attract companies back to the region.
What is more important to you, the protection of endangered animal species or electricity from hydropower?
Both are important. We need hydropower, but we also have to look after the fish. There are already fish ladders at the new power plants. A lot of attention is paid to the species. It is important that everyone is committed to protecting species and animals. But hydropower is also important.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
