Free burgers and pizzas at the Linzerie

With a new concept in the Linzerie

Burdea now wants to score points in the city centre with pizzas and smash burgers - in the Linzerie in the former "Primafila da Pasquale", albeit with a completely different concept. "We want to make the city a little more beautiful. In Pasching we're in a warehouse, here in Linz we've adapted the ambience in the restaurant to the location in the Linzerie," says Burdea, who is keen to emphasize that the cuisine is identical to L'Chaim. For all those who are curious about "Holy" (the name of the restaurant), here's a tip: Burdea is offering 200 free burgers and 50 free pizzas for today's opening from 11 am.