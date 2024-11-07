Playing with thoughts
Is Anna Veith also returning? “Never say never”
Will Anna Veith soon be returning to the Ski World Cup after Marcel Hirscher? At the moment, a comeback is not an issue, reveals Austria's former ski heroine, but also says: "Never say never. Maybe I'll really give it a go in a race one day."
In any case, she has already returned to the ski business. The 35-year-old Olympic champion and two-time overall World Cup winner has entered into a partnership with Austrian manufacturer Kästle. Detailed plans were presented on Wednesday in Schladming, where the mother of two runs the "Guesthouse Arx" with her husband Manuel Veith.
"I'm working at full capacity at the moment"
Of course, returnees Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen were also a topic of discussion. There are also rumors about Lindsey Vonn making a comeback soon. And what about Veith? "At the moment I'm working to capacity, my daughter Lotte is only eight months old, plus my son Henry, the hotel and my projects as an entrepreneur," explains the former ÖSV lady.
Comeback thoughts
But she has already toyed with the idea of returning. "When I first read about the wildcard, I thought to myself: that applies to me too," says Veith. "And even if I'm currently ruling it out, I would also say: never say never. Maybe I really will try it out in a race at some point."
At the moment, however, her focus is on her family and her project with Kästle. Before retiring in 2020, Veith was skiing on skis from Head. Kästle is one of the smaller manufacturers in the World Cup. Ester Ledecka and Ilka Stuhec, among others, ski with the traditional company from Hohenems.
