Fruit growing in sharp decline throughout Austria

Lack of water availability

At lower altitudes, the lack of water availability will be a particular problem for fruit cultivation in the future. This could be exacerbated by the local soil conditions. According to the study, orchards and fruit plantations in the Amstetten region will have to contend with drought. One thing applies to all altitudes: summer heat and drought stress as well as more frequent extreme events such as heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and drought will increase. The earlier start of vegetation also increases the risk of frost damage.