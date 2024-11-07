Situation is "dramatic"
Fruit growing in sharp decline throughout Austria
Domestic fruit growing is coming under increasing pressure, according to a recent study by the Society for the Conservation of Crop Diversity (Arche Noah). Three model regions were analyzed: Amstetten South, the Pöllau Valley and Lungau. According to the study, the climate favorable for fruit growing is shifting to higher altitudes, the reason being global warming.
The Austrian Chamber of Agriculture and the Federal Fruit Growers' Association have also called for support in fruit growing, saying the situation is "dramatic". According to the study, orchards in Austria have been in sharp decline for decades.
Experts warn
The number of orchard trees has fallen from around 35 million in 1930 to around 4.2 million in 2020. Around 50 percent of Austria's total stock can be found in Upper and Lower Austria. According to the study, long-term safeguarding of orchards can only be achieved "in cooperation with organizations that are active in a regional advisory capacity and can transfer new findings (...) into practice".
The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (Boku), the Arbeitsgemeinschaft zur Förderung des Streuobstbaus (ARGE Streuobst) and the engineering firm Holler were also involved in the survey, which was financed by the Ministry of Climate, among others. The study also included climate data from the periods 1961 to 1990 and 1991 to 2020.
Lack of water availability
At lower altitudes, the lack of water availability will be a particular problem for fruit cultivation in the future. This could be exacerbated by the local soil conditions. According to the study, orchards and fruit plantations in the Amstetten region will have to contend with drought. One thing applies to all altitudes: summer heat and drought stress as well as more frequent extreme events such as heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and drought will increase. The earlier start of vegetation also increases the risk of frost damage.
Scattered fruit
- Form of fruit growing in which tall fruit trees are planted in the landscape at irregular intervals and usually of different ages and varieties.
- The most common form of orcharding is meadow orchards with fruit trees such as apples, pears and cherries.
- They are important habitats for a large number of animal and plant species and therefore make a significant contribution to biodiversity.
Overall, both global warming of 2 and 3 degrees Celsius would bring massive changes in fruit growing, with the changes being more severe at plus 3 degrees Celsius. Traditional forms of cultivation would be particularly at risk.
Alpine region as a future cultivation area
Nevertheless, according to the study, regions that were previously less suitable for fruit growing could benefit. The Alpine region, for example, could potentially be a future cultivation area. "Active climate protection that limits global warming to below plus 2 degrees Celsius is essential," says Kajtna.
Where fruit is grown today, it is not certain whether it will be economically viable in the coming decades.
Co-Studienautor Bernd Kajtna von Arche Noah
According to Kajtna, the most important aspect for fruit growing in the future is the choice of location. It is essential to pay attention to fertile and healthy soils. Due to the trees' higher water requirements, nutrient management needs to be adapted. The choice of fruit species should also be given particular consideration when planting new trees.
Support required
In the run-up to Apple Day on 8 November, the Austrian Chamber of Agriculture and the Federal Fruit Association also called for support in fruit growing in a press release. The 2024 apple harvest had started "earlier than ever before" and the fruit harvest was two thirds smaller than usual.
The 2023 agricultural structure survey also did not paint a good picture for fruit farms. According to the survey, the total area under fruit in Austria fell by 14% between 2017 and 2023. Acreage declines were recorded not only for apples, but also for apricots, cherries, nectarines, plums and strawberries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
