"Krone" notes
Salzburg trio put their stamp on the game
Austria's runners-up Salzburg returned to winning ways in Rotterdam. Karim Konate was the man of the match with a brace in the Bulls' 3-1 win over Feyenoord. But two midfielders also impressed. The "Krone" grades for Salzburg in detail.
Janis Blaswich: Grade 3
The goalkeeper had a quiet evening in contrast to the previous Premier League games and was rarely called upon.
Nicolas Capaldo: Grade 4
The "Gaucho" left nothing to chance on the right side of defense. He also played a part in the attack and scored a penalty.
Kamil Piatkowski: Grade 3
As with Baidoo, the Pole's playmaking did not always go to plan. But he assisted Konate's 2:0.
Samson Baidoo: Grade 3
Allowed himself to be played too easily when conceding the goal. Had the most touches of the ball (83) for the Bulls.
Aleksa Terzic: Grade 4
Always made good advances down his left flank. Defensively solid.
Mamady Diambou: Grade 5
Was often playable for his colleagues, won many duels and plugged holes in the center. Operated advertising on his own behalf.
Our grading key
Grade 6 = Team ready
Grade 5 = Very strong
Grade 4 = Strong
Grade 3 = Satisfactory
Grade 2 = Weak
Note 1 = Not his day
Note 0 = Used too briefly.
Lucas Gourna-Douath: Grade 6
Salzburg's record purchase proved in Rotterdam what he has in store. The six-man put in his strongest performance in a Bulls shirt to date!
Bobby Clark: Grade 4
Scolded in recent weeks, the million-euro new signing from Liverpool showed what he's capable of. Much stronger than recently.
Dorgeles Nene: Grade 3
The Malian caused a lot of trouble on the right wing and caused problems for the opposing defense.
Karim Konate: Grade 5
Was the man of the match from Salzburg's point of view with two goals. His third goal, which he was denied by the crossbar at the penalty, was missing the top mark. Awarded the title "Man of the Match" by UEFA.
Oscar Gloukh: Grade 4
The attacking dribbler played a decisive role in the away win with two assists for Konate's goals and Guindo's final goal.
Daouda Guindo, Moussa Yeo, Leandro Morgalla, Adam Daghim: Grade 0
Played too short.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
