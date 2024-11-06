Chaos in Munich: Fans set off pyro in the subway!

Bayern under pressure

Bayern are already under pressure in their home game against Benfica. After the defeats against Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, Munich urgently need a win, as they are only in 23rd place out of 36 teams ahead of the CL matchday. Only the top eight teams reach the round of 16. The 16 teams behind them will play each other in a knockout round to determine the other eight round of 16 finalists.