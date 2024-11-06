CL match delayed
Chaos in Munich: Fans set off pyro in the subway!
Mega chaos in Munich! Portuguese fans set off pyrotechnics in the subway, which is why the Champions League match between Bayern and Benfica Lisbon was kicked off 15 minutes late.
The match was actually due to kick off at 9pm. The reason for the delay was disruptions in the Munich subway network on the way from the city center to the Allianz Arena. As several thousand fans were not yet in the stadium, Bayern and UEFA decided not to kick off the match until 9.15pm.
Bayern wrote on X: "Due to a signal box malfunction, there are currently delays in subway traffic in the direction of the stadium/Fröttmaning. Stadium visitors are therefore requested to use other means of transport if possible."
Pyrotechnics in the subway
There were also problems at the Marienplatz and Odeonsplatz stations in the city center. The fire department had to be called out because Portuguese fans had set off pyrotechnics. As a result, a fire broke out in one of the trains. It is not known whether there were any injuries.
Bayern under pressure
Bayern are already under pressure in their home game against Benfica. After the defeats against Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, Munich urgently need a win, as they are only in 23rd place out of 36 teams ahead of the CL matchday. Only the top eight teams reach the round of 16. The 16 teams behind them will play each other in a knockout round to determine the other eight round of 16 finalists.
