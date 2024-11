Jamie Lee Curtis: “A lot of people are scared now”

Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Tony Curtis ("Some Like It Hot") and Janet Leigh ("Psycho"), once made her breakthrough at the age of 19 as Laurie Strode in the cult horror film "Halloween". She later starred in films such as "A Fish Called Wanda" and "True Lies". In 2023, Curtis won an Oscar for supporting actress for her portrayal of a meticulous tax official in the science fiction action comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once". She is one of the best-known film stars and is considered an icon of liberal Hollywood.