Machine manufacturer Kiefel is relocating production from Micheldorf (Upper Austria) to other branches. This means 130 employees will lose their jobs by the end of 2025. What will happen next in Kremstal and whether other companies will be able to take on employees? We asked Mayor Horst Hufnagl.
The decision hit Micheldorf's mayor Horst Hufnagl hard, but it is clear to him that there is no way around it: Kiefel GmbH will close its site in Kremstal, which currently employs 130 people, by the end of 2025. Toolmaking for fiber and tilting machines as well as the automation of thermoforming machines will be relocated to other company branches.
A lot has been invested in the company premises where Kiefel is now located in recent years. I hope that someone will move back there as soon as possible.
Horst Hufnagl, Bürgermeister Micheldorf
"After all, nothing will happen this year, the job cuts will start next year," says Hufnagl, who met with Kiefel's management on Tuesday to gather the most important facts for himself.
Uncertainty among the families
The shock for the employees is deep-seated. "Behind every job are families who now have to reorganize their future plans - that is associated with uncertainty," says the head of the market town with a population of 6,000.
Social plan being worked out
While Kiefel has announced that he will work out a redundancy plan with the works council, Hufnagl is already thinking ahead. Initial talks have been held with companies to see whether they would be able to take on employees. "The economic situation is not ideal at the moment, but there have been positive signals," says Hufnagl.
