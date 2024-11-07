“Innsbruck broke, reaching into citizens’ pockets”

"Anzengruber didn't save money on the chalet renovation"

"What bothers me most is the constant ripping off of people. Tax revenues are falling and the first thing the Caprese coalition comes up with is fee increases. Anzengruber would be better off giving up his expensive chalet conversion instead of constantly reaching into people's pockets," says Liste-Fritz-GR Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider. Because the fees in Innsbruck are way up anyway. "As a result, people who can no longer afford the expensive life in Innsbruck have to apply to the city for help again." She misses initiatives "that make people's lives cheaper, not more expensive", said the Fritz municipal councillor.