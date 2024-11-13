Avoid injuries
Ski gymnastics: Are you already fit for the slopes?
Are you eagerly looking forward to making your first turns in the snow and wagging down the slopes? But are you fit enough? Every year, some fun on the slopes comes to a painful end in hospital. Here are a few tips for training.
The knees are exposed to particularly high stress when skiing and are the most at risk in the event of a fall. Ligament injuries such as cruciate or collateral ligament tears are therefore among the most common reasons for a visit to the doctor. The muscles surrounding the knee joint perform an important protective function and require appropriate training.
Anyone who was active in summer - for example by cycling or hiking in the mountains - or who has regularly incorporated sport into their daily routine has a clear advantage here. Even though any training, however short, is better than doing nothing, experts advise doing targeted ski gymnastics at least five to six weeks before the first turns (at least three times a week).
Simple exercises for strength and stability
In addition to endurance and muscle strength, you should also improve your balance and coordination. We have put together a few simple exercises. It's best to start today!
- Squats for more strength: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then bend your knees and bring your bottom down behind you (as if you were sitting on an armchair). Tighten your abdominal muscles. Then straighten up again (three times 15 repetitions). Variation: Go into the "downhill squat" and stay in this position for as long as possible.
- Even more intensive: squat jumps on the spot (possibly over obstacles) or one-legged jumps.
- Jumping rope for strength and stamina: This exercise trains the thigh muscles and improves stamina. Jump for approx. 40-60 seconds.
- Plank (forearm support) strengthens the core: Support yourself on the floor with your forearms (elbows under your shoulders) and toes. Knees and hips are fully extended, buttocks and abdominal muscles are tensed, the whole body forms a straight line! Hold for a few seconds.
- One-legged stand for balance: stand upright, raise your right knee and hold the position for as long as possible (you may need to circle your foot). Then put your leg down and do the same exercise with the other leg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.