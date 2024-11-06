Building contractor narrowly avoids imprisonment

In terms of the number of defendants, it was the largest trial ever heard in Tyrol. The ex-head of a construction company and 100 house builders were charged with working together in a "tax-efficient manner". "On average, 15,000 to 25,000 euros each were paid illegally," explained the public prosecutor at the start of the monster trial in August. Since then, the house builders have received fairly lenient fines of between 600 and 2000 euros.