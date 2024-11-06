"House builder trial"
Building contractor narrowly avoids imprisonment
It was a case of serious fraud, tax evasion, falsification of evidence and illegal payments! After "tax-saving" construction activities, a veritable monster trial ended on Wednesday at Innsbruck Regional Court with the conviction of the ex-boss.
In terms of the number of defendants, it was the largest trial ever heard in Tyrol. The ex-head of a construction company and 100 house builders were charged with working together in a "tax-efficient manner". "On average, 15,000 to 25,000 euros each were paid illegally," explained the public prosecutor at the start of the monster trial in August. Since then, the house builders have received fairly lenient fines of between 600 and 2000 euros.
Trial in camera
On Wednesday, the former building contractor then had to answer to a senate of lay judges for tax evasion of around 3.5 million euros and serious fraud. "You confessed and showed responsibility afterwards," said Judge Norbert Hofer. The defendant had already paid the total loss before the trial - which took place in camera.
Verdict not yet final
Sentence for the Tyrolean: nine months' conditional imprisonment and half of the 800,000 euros conditional for his financial offenses, plus 18 months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 2700 euros for the serious fraud and falsification of evidence. Not legally binding.
Penalty for the company
A fine of 150,000 euros and a fine of 7,000 euros were imposed on the GmbH. However, this no longer applies to the defendant, as his company has already been swallowed up by another company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.