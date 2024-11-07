Ice channel in Cortina
The controversial ice track in Cortina d'Ampezzo is to be completed in time for the 2026 Olympic Games. There are even plans for bobsleigh, luge and skeleton athletes to test the new track as early as next March. But one thing is certain: for the first time, there will be no pre-Olympic World Cup race in luge.
It is becoming increasingly clear that the 2026 Olympic competitions in luge, bobsleigh and skeleton can be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo as planned. Not only is the controversial Italo ice channel almost half complete, but construction work is also set to continue in winter at enormous expense. It is expected to cost up to 81.6 million euros.
It is planned that the track will be approved by the associations at the end of March. If necessary, this can also be done in April.
Österreichs Rodel-Präsident Markus Prock
"The plan is for the track to be approved by the associations at the end of March. If necessary, this can also be done in April," says Austria's Luge President Markus Prock, hoping that the tight schedule will work out.
Homologation of the new ice channel in the fall of 2025 would be a risk. "Because then you won't have time to make any corrections," explains Prock.
Conversion was necessary in 2006
As a reminder: the track in Cesena, Italy, was rebuilt after serious crashes during races in the pre-Olympic winter. However, the measures in the section with bends 16, 17 and 18 did not help much. The 2006 Olympic track continued to crash regularly, and the facility was shut down in 2011.
World champion Schulte as test pilot
World champion Lisa Schulte has already been selected as a test pilot for the track acceptance test. Perhaps a small advantage for the 23-year-old from Mieders. There are only a few runs there before the Olympics.
Because time is pressing, for the first time in history there will be no luge World Cup in the run-up to the Games. According to the Luge World Federation FIL, only one test competition is planned. "But all the federations will cry out loudly if we don't get enough training runs from the Italians," says Prock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
