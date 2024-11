New main sponsor, new faces on the supervisory board

Cashpoint announced its withdrawal as Altach's main sponsor at the end of the current season some time ago. Just in time for yesterday's annual general meeting, the only Vorarlberg Bundesliga club presented its new main sponsor, the German hotel chain Dormero. However, unlike its predecessor Cashpoint, Dormero will no longer appear in the club's name and logo. At the same time, the Rheindörfler are returning to their roots with their logo.